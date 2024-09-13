Wrentham

Unidentified remains found in 1974 to be exhumed from Wrentham cemetery for DNA testing

The skeletal remains were found by two hikers on April 20, 1974, near the Eagle Brook pumping station in Wrentham

By Thea DiGiammerino

DNA Generic Double Helix
FILE - AP

A body that's been unidentified for more than 50 years will be exhumed from the Center Cemetery in Wrentham, Massachusetts, in the hopes that DNA analysis may finally offer answers about who the person was, authorities said Friday.

The skeletal remains were found by two hikers on April 20, 1974, near the Eagle Brook pumping station in Wrentham. The body, described as male, was never identified and buried in the Center Cemetery.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Working with cemetery personnel, members of the Wrentham Historical Commission and Wrentham State Representative Marcus Vaughn, a court has approved the exhumation to try to develop a DNA profile and identify the person.

The body will be exhumed on Sept. 25, 2024, and taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner, where samples can be taken. The process will be overseen by a forensic anthropologist assigned to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and troopers from the Massachusetts State Police.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The body will be returned and reburied at the cemetery once that process is complete.

More Mass. news

Newton 6 hours ago

Man charged in shooting after being tackled at Newton pro-Israel rally due in court

College Football 3 hours ago

Massachusetts man arrested for driving onto University of Colorado football field

Boston 3 hours ago

Boston city councilors call for action over late buses

This article tagged under:

Wrentham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us