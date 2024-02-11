Wu on migrant crisis: ‘We're experiencing the symptoms of a federal immigration system that's been broken'

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu visited NBC 10 Boston's @Issue and explained the migrant situation that the city of Boston and the state of Massachusetts is going through as they're trying to find shelter for the influx of people coming into the state.

"We're experiencing the symptoms of a federal immigration system that's been broken" said Wu. "At the federal level, there have been over a decade of conversations about how to fix, but as those conversations are ongoing about how to insure there are legal pathways to citizenship and then to have enforcement and security at the border around legal pathways, and then to have resources directed down to municipalities, it's a lot before anything might be ever felt at the local level."

"We are seeing families arrive with little kids, sometimes with no shoes just trying to get by and we are working with the governor and trying to support the state addressing this crisis."

Wu added that 25% of the beds in the city's shelter system is also being used for recently arrived migrants.

Wu also added that 90 children has been integrated to the school system so far.

"The stories of these families are the same as the immigrant stories that my family has, that many of our communities have, of just wanting to give their kids a better life".

