‘You Have to Live' But ‘Be Cautious': MBTA Riders React to NYC Subway Shooting

The shooting on a New York subway train was on the minds of MBTA riders in Boston Tuesday.

The attack in Brooklyn's Sunset Park left at least 10 people shot. In total, at least 29 people were treated at hospitals, and five people were in critical condition.

"It's tough," said Wally Berger, who takes the T. "It's tough. Tough world. Dangerous."

The MBTA released a statement saying it is monitoring the situation in New York and emphasizing there is no evidence to suggest the T is a potential target.

Long before this attack, the MBTA added, "The transit police department has increased the number of uniformed officers on the system and deployed additional Explosive Detection K9 teams to perform protective sweeps. There are also actions police will employ to that will not be visible to the riding public."

Berger says it doesn't make him think twice about riding the T.

"What are you going to do?" he asked. "You have to live. You have to just be cautious. Look around you."

Jill, who didn't share her last name, agrees.

"I ride the T every day, and you just never know what to expect," she said. "I'm always looking over my shoulder just to see who's doing what."

Other riders told NBC10 Boston they feel the same, saying they will be more aware, but won't stop living their lives.