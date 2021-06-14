Florida

$1.2M Worth of Cocaine Found on Florida Beach During Turtle Nesting Survey

More than 30 kilograms of the drug were found in 24 packages strewn along the beach, officials said. An investigation into the origins of the cocaine is ongoing

More than 30 kilograms of cocaine with a value topping $1 million were seized after washing ashore last month at the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida, according to the U.S. Space Force.
Patrick Space Force Base, Fla.

More than 30 kilograms of cocaine with a value topping $1 million were seized after washing ashore last month at the Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida, according to the U.S. Space Force.

The drugs were discovered on May 19 by Angy Chambers, a civil engineer and wildlife manager, who noticed the packages strewn about the beach while conducting a turtle nesting survey, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The estimated value of the 24 packages of narcotics was $1.2 million, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. & World

capitol riot 5 hours ago

New US Intel Report Warns of More Violence by QAnon Followers

dogs 3 hours ago

US Temporarily Banning Dogs Brought in From 100 Countries Over Rabies Risk

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

FloridaCocaine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us