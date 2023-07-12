National Mall

75-year-old man killed by driver fleeing Secret Service officers near National Mall in DC

Officers tried to pull over a Honda Accord with an expired tag, but the driver fled, running a red light on Constitution Avenue near the White House Ellipse, the Secret Service said

A driver evading officers who'd tried to pull him over struck three people on Constitution Avenue NW, fatally injuring one of them, a Secret Service official said.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Constitution Avenue NW, next to the Ellipse and near the National Mall.

Uniformed Secret Service officers tried to pull over the driver of a Honda Accord at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue because the car had an expired tag, the Secret Service said. The driver indicated that they would pull over, but then fled south on 17th Street NW, crossing through a red traffic light and hitting three people in the crosswalk at the intersection, according to U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division spokesperson Lt. Paul Mayhair.

One of the victims, a 75-year-old man from Philadelphia, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital, Mayhair said.

Two other people, including a 13-year-old girl, were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Authorities are looking for the suspect and a blue 2006 Honda Accord with Virginia tags 8718BE.

Constitution Avenue and 17th Street were closed to drivers for the investigation but have reopened.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

