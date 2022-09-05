Off-Duty Hartford Police Detective Accused of Shooting Man in Waterbury, Conn.

A Hartford Police detective is accused of shooting a man in Waterbury over the weekend while he was off-duty.

Police were called to the area of Kingsley Court and Society Hill Road shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where authorities said he was treated for injuries and was released later that day.

According to investigators, the man who was shot was involved in an earlier altercation at a home on Society Hill Road in Waterbury with a suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Gregory Thomas, of Wolcott.

During the altercation, police said it is believed that Thomas shot the man in the left hand.

After the shooting, officers found Thomas and arrested him. He is facing charges including assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 emergency call. He has posted a $20,000 bond and has been released pending court arraignment.

Authorities said it was later determined that Thomas is a detective with the Hartford Police Department. He was considered to be off-duty during the shooting.

Hartford Police Department has been notified of the incident and his arrest. As a result of his arrest, Hartford Police said Thomas is currently suspended without pay.

The Hartford Police Department Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.