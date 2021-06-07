MTA Bus Slams Into 3-Story Building in Brooklyn; 16 Hurt

An MTA bus slammed into a three-story building Monday afternoon causing injuries to 16 people and serious damage to the structure in Brooklyn, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. when the bus crashed head-on into the building on Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The bus was traveling southbound on Bedford Avenue before the crash, officials said.

FDNY personnel and EMS responded to the scene within minutes and helped evacuate the bus and anyone inside of the building. In total, 16 people suffered "minor or moderate" injuries and 13 of those were transported to a hospital, FDNY officials said.

FDNY members are operating on scene of a MTA bus into an apartment building at 174 Lincoln Road in Brooklyn. There are currently 14 non-life-threatening injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/5LX9tqlOWK — FDNY (@FDNY) June 7, 2021

Inspectors and engineers from the NYC Department of Buildings have been dispatched to the scene to determine the structural stability of the building.

An initial investigation of the crash does not indicate the bus was traveling at a high rate of speed and there is no evidence of a mechanical issue, MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano said.

The bus driver, 55, hasn't had many collisions in his 13 years on the job, Cipriano added.

A tenant of the building says the top floor is a residential unit while the lower levels are used as a doctor's office. Elena was inside the third-floor unit with one of her roommates and felt the impact when the bus hit.

"I just heard screeching sounds and then I heard a really really loud crunching sound," she said several hours after the impact, still waiting to hear when she could get back inside. "It's a little crazy, but it's not the craziest thing. I'm grateful to be alive."