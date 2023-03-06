2 Dead After Driver Loses Control, Hits Cars and a House in Waterbury, Conn.

Two people are dead after a driver lost control and hit multiple cars and then a house in Waterbury on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Long Hill Road and Transit Street around 11:10 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control and collided with two unoccupied, parked vehicles before hitting a house on Long Hill Road. After the collision, the vehicle flipped onto the driver's side.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was identified as a 24-year-old man from Waterbury. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The front passenger has been identified by police as a 22-year-old woman from Waterbury. She was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where she later died of her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The City of Waterbury Building Instructor has determined that the house that was struck on Long Hill Road is structurally sound and is able to remain occupied.