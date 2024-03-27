4 killed, 5 wounded in stabbing spree in Rockford, Illinois

Authorities are investigating after four people were killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing spree in Rockford, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon.

An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals just after 1:10 p.m. in a residential area near Cleveland Avenue, Holmes Street and Eggleston Road, according to police.

UPDATE: An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in the area of Cleveland/Holmes/Eggleston. The alleged suspect is in custody. Further updates will be posted here. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 27, 2024

A suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbings, who police say is a 22-year-old man.

Police said that officials are still working to notify families of those killed, and also acknowledged that the attack was a "multi-jurisdictional" event, with county law enforcement officials also involved in the response.

According to officials, four of the five surviving victims were last listed in stable condition, while the fifth was in critical condition.

Authorities said those killed include a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Three of the four individuals killed in the attack were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth died at a local hospital, police said

Police said a motive and circumstances behind the attack are unclear, but they do not believe any other suspects were involved.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered his condolences in wake of the tragedy.

My team and I have been monitoring the situation in Rockford and have offered our full support to @tmcrkfd.



Grateful for the first responders who were on the scene.



As we await more information, our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. https://t.co/O7GQuV6iHa — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 27, 2024

There is currently no further information available.