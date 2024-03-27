Rockford

4 killed, 5 wounded in stabbing spree in Rockford, Illinois

The attacks, which took place at multiple locations, have left four people killed and five others wounded, with one victim being in critical condition.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating after four people were killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing spree in Rockford, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon.

An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals just after 1:10 p.m. in a residential area near Cleveland Avenue, Holmes Street and Eggleston Road, according to police.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbings, who police say is a 22-year-old man.

Police said that officials are still working to notify families of those killed, and also acknowledged that the attack was a "multi-jurisdictional" event, with county law enforcement officials also involved in the response.

According to officials, four of the five surviving victims were last listed in stable condition, while the fifth was in critical condition.

Authorities said those killed include a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Three of the four individuals killed in the attack were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth died at a local hospital, police said

Police said a motive and circumstances behind the attack are unclear, but they do not believe any other suspects were involved.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered his condolences in wake of the tragedy.

There is currently no further information available.

