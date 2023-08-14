New Haven

4-month-old reported missing out of New Haven, Conn.

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old that has been reported missing out of New Haven.

The child, Kyrhem Morrison, was last seen wearing a plain light green onesie. He has been missing since Monday.

Police said Morrison has brown eyes and weighs about 10 pounds.

Anyone with information about the baby's whereabouts is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6316.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
