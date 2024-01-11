Arizona

‘Adventurous' goat rescued from the roof of a home in Arizona

The firefighters were able to wrangle the goat and safely reunite it with its owner

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

You goat to be kidding me.

Firefighters in Arizona received an unusual call on Monday after they were asked to rescue a goat that had gotten itself stuck on the roof of a home.

The “rooftop rodeo“ took place at a home in Glendale afternoon, the Glendale Fire Dept. said on a Facebook

Fortunately, after a couple of tries the firefighters were able to wrangle the goat and safely reunite it with its owner.

The fire department concluded by reminding residents they're there for the community, "no matter the size, species, or situation."

