Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, Conn.

A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday.

State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median.

The impact caused his vehicle to travel across the road through the right lane and shoulder before hitting an embankment and light pole.

After that, troopers said Jenkins' vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof.

When emergency crews arrived, they said Jenkins was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan #1385 at Troop F in Westbrook at (860) 399-2100.