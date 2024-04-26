Adorable video shows baby gorilla getting tickled by mom at zoo in Texas

An adorable moment was caught on camera at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas.

The zoo shared a video of a baby gorilla, Bruno, being tickled by his mom, Gracie.

Play time! 🥰



Gracie was “tickling” Bruno this morning, and Bruno, as always, seemed to enjoy the attention. 😊 pic.twitter.com/hGTKbWxrC7 — Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) April 24, 2024

Bruno was playing with his mom in one of the indoor living areas at the Fort Worth Zoo when this video was taken.

Bruno was born in 2022 and was the second-ever western lowland gorilla born at the zoo. He is nearly 18 months old.

According to the zoo, he interacts with many members of the troop. Bruno plays with 8-year-old Gus and 5-year-old Bukavu, but the zoo said he "most often can be found by Mom’s side."

The zoo welcomed another baby gorilla, Jameela, in February. She was born prematurely in an emergency C-section, which the zoo has never experienced before. Unfortunately, Jameela was rejected by her birth mother and surrogacy efforts failed at the zoo. She was recently transferred to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, where she may have found a mother.