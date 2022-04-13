Biden to Unveil 5 New Judicial Nominees, Bringing Total to 90

President Joe Biden plans to roll out five new judicial nominees on Monday, elevating two judges to federal circuit courts and picking three to serve on district courts, a White House official told NBC News.

Biden is nominating John Z. Lee, a district court judge in Illinois, to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, and Salvador Mendoza, Jr, a district court judge in Washington, to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

He plans to nominate Stephen Henley Locher to the Southern District of Iowa; Nancy L. Maldonado to the Northern District of Illinois, and Gregory B. Williams to be district court judge in Delaware.

