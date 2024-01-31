Idaho

Hangar collapse at airport in Boise, Idaho, leaves about 12 injured

All of those in the building have been accounted for, an official said

NBC Universal, Inc.

About 12 people were injured after a hangar under construction collapsed Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, fire officials said.

“There was a large-scale collapse of the building, the framework of the building, I don’t know what caused it but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse of the main structure ... it was fairly catastrophic,” said Aaron Hummel of the Boise fire department.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately released. All of those in the building had been accounted for, Hummel said.

Emergency personnel responded to the collapse near the Boise Airport at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets, the Boise Fire Department said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon.

Boise Airport operations were not being impacted, fire officials said.

