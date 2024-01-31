Hangar collapse at airport in Boise, Idaho, leaves about 12 injured

About 12 people were injured after a hangar under construction collapsed Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, fire officials said.

“There was a large-scale collapse of the building, the framework of the building, I don’t know what caused it but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse of the main structure ... it was fairly catastrophic,” said Aaron Hummel of the Boise fire department.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately released. All of those in the building had been accounted for, Hummel said.

Emergency personnel responded to the collapse near the Boise Airport at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets, the Boise Fire Department said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders are on scene of a reported building collapse at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street. There are reports of multiple injuries. The Boise Airport is not impacted. More information will be available here as it is confirmed. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) February 1, 2024

Boise Airport operations were not being impacted, fire officials said.