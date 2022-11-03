You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money

No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday.

And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash.

Each Powerball drawing consists of five different numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

In order to win the jackpot, a player must match all five numbers and the Powerball number. And according to Lotto America, the odds are incredibly steep, at 1 in 292,201,338.

The good news is, it's not the only way to win. In fact, there are nine other ways you could take home a prize.

Here's a Powerball payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were: 2, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with a red Powerball of 23.

The next drawing takes place Saturday at 9:59 CST. And the longer the game goes without a winner, the larger the jackpot will grow. Right now, it's at a whopping $1.5 billion.