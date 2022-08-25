Diplomat From South Sudan Accused of Rape in NYC is Released After Invoking Immunity

A diplomat from South Sudan accused of raping a woman in New York City over the weekend has been released due to his diplomatic immunity, officials said.

Charles Oliha, 46, a diplomat with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, allegedly pushed his way into the victim’s apartment Sunday at midnight and raped her two separate times, two sources with the New York Police Department told NBC New York.

The woman reported to police that on Sunday at midnight she arrived to her building and the suspect opened the front door, followed her up the steps and forced his way into her apartment, the NYPD said. He forced her to engaged in sexual intercourse then fled, police said.

The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for evaluation, the police sources said.

