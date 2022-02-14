‘Do Not Eat Soap': Safety Agency Responds to Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Uber Eats wanted to get across the message that you can order household items and other sundries from its delivery service, not just food.

So during the Super Bowl, it ran an ad showing celebrities and other actors trying to eat everything from cat litter to diapers.

“If it was delivered with Uber Eats, does that mean I can ‘Eats’ it?” "White Lotus" actor Jennifer Coolidge asks.

Gwyneth Paltrow tries to eat a candle, Trevor Noah tries to eat a light bulb and Nicholas Braun from “Succession” tries to eat a dish soap.

It was that last one that got the attention of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Do not eat soap. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) February 14, 2022