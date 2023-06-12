airlines

Emergency slide deploys inside plane during diversion of NY-to-LA Delta flight

A Delta plane flight from New York to LA had already been diverted to Salt Lake City for a maintenance problem when the emergency slide deployed.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Passengers aboard a Delta flight from New York to Los Angeles were startled Saturday when an inflatable emergency slide deployed inside the plane during an unscheduled landing in Salt Lake City.

The flight from John F. Kennedy Airport to Los Angeles International Airport with 168 passengers was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport because of a maintenance issue. The Boeing 767-300 was on the ground when its emergency slide accidentally deployed, Delta said in a statement.

The airline said the unscheduled landing was not due to the slide.

"First time seeing an emergency slide deployed by accident INSIDE the plane," one passenger tweeted with a photo of the deployed slide blocking the aisle of the plane.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A crew member was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was later discharged, Delta said in the statement. Details about what triggered the deployment were not immediately available.

Passengers transferred to a different aircraft for the final leg of their journey to Los Angeles. That flight landed Saturday night at LAX.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Trump Allies Cite Clinton Email Probe to Attack Classified Records Case. There Are Big Differences

politics 3 hours ago

Moms for Liberty rises as power player in GOP politics after attacks over gender, race

The slides are designed to quickly deploy and inflate in an emergency, allowing passengers to exit the plane during an evacuation. They are packed and stored within commercial aircraft doors or fuselage and automatically deploy when an aircraft door is opened in the armed position.

In March, a Delta passenger was detained at LAX after opening an emergency exit door aboard the plane and causing the emergency slide to activate. The plane was pushing back from its gate when the man opened the door.

This article tagged under:

airlinesLAXDelta Air Lines
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us