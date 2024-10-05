Maine

Federal authorities looking for missing Maine teen

The FBI says 13-year-old Stefanie Damron of New Sweden, Maine was reported missing by her family on September 24.

The FBI says 13-year-old Stefanie Damron of New Sweden, Maine was reported missing by her family on September 24.

Damron was las seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt, and black Harley Davidson hiking boots, according to authorities..

Anyone with information about Stefanie's whereabouts is urged to call Maine State Police at 1-800-924-2261 or (207) 532-5400 or contact your local FBI office.

