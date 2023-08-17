Tired of throwing away food and wasting money on groceries? Well, fret not! We've got some useful tips to help you arrange your fridge in a way that keeps your items fresh for longer.

Did you know that the average American tosses out around 25% of the food they buy? With the right fridge setup, you can easily cut down on this waste and keep your wallet happy.

Here are some easy ways to make your food last longer and spend less on groceries:

Store raw ingredients on the lower shelves

Raw ingredients like meats, eggs, and dairy should be stored on the lower shelves. This part of the fridge is cooler, so your food will last longer.

Store items that need no cooking on the top shelves

For items that need no cooking, like drinks, herbs, and leftovers, place them on the top shelf where the temperature is most consistent.

Store the most spoil-resistant food in the side doors

The side doors are the warmest part of the fridge, so it’s best to store the most spoil-resistant food here. Salad dressings, condiments, and juice do well in this area.

Keep your fruits and veggies separate

If you have vegetables, you can preserve them by putting them in a high-humidity drawer.

Your fruit should go in the crisper drawer, which has lower humidity.

It’s also important to keep your vegetables away from your fruits because fruits produce ethylene, a chemical that can make vegetables go yellow or limp.

Avoid overpacking your fridge

Cold air needs space to circulate efficiently, so packing it too tight can create warm and cold spots that promote food spoilage.

With these tips, you can extend your food’s life span and save a little money on groceries.