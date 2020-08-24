Jeff Flake

Jeff Flake, Other Ex-GOP Congress Members Endorse Biden Ahead of RNC

In this file photo, U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks to members of the media in the basement of the U.S. Capitol prior to a Senate Republican Policy Luncheon January 17, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images

More than two-dozen former Republican members of Congress, including ex-Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, hours ahead of the Republican National Convention, NBC News reported.

Speaking in a live video on several social media platforms, Flake explained why he plans to vote for Biden and not for President Donald Trump.

"Today, given what we have experienced over the past four years, it's not enough just to register our disapproval of the president," Flake said. "We need to elect someone else in his place — someone who will stop the chaos and reverse the damage."

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 15 hours ago

'You're Rehired': GOP Delegates Officially Renominate Trump for 2020

Congress 9 hours ago

DeJoy Says Trump Attacks on Mail-in Ballots ‘Not Helpful'

Among others on the list of Republicans supporting Biden are: former Sens. John Warner of Virginia and Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire, and former Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Ray LaHood of Illinois, who also served as transportation secretary under former President Barack Obama.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Jeff FlakeDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us