Maine

Maine Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of 2-Year-Old Girl

Two others were injured but they are expected to survive

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NEWS CENTER Maine

A Maine man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl on Saturday.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, of Wells, is accused of shooting three people shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Wells. Two males were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive, police said, but a 2-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries. She has been identified as Octavia Huber Young of Wells.

Police have not named the other two victims or said what Octavia's relationship to Andrew was.

Andrew Huber Young is being held without bail at York County Jail pending his arraignment. Police said he is expected to face additional charges as the investigation proceeds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted in the coming days.

Parts of Crediford Road were blocked off Saturday as a result of the investigation, but police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the general public.

Saturday's shooting happened in what many consider a very safe neighborhood.

Allison McGarrigle said she has lived on the street for about two and a half years and was shocked to hear about the shooting.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 11 hours ago

Biden Says Monkeypox Cases Something to ‘Be Concerned About'

recall alert 21 hours ago

Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

“Everyone is really friendly, people are always walking their dogs and…it’s very quaint," she said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting along with the Wells Police Department.

This article tagged under:

MaineWellswells maineandrew huber youngoctavia huber young
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us