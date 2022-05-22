Maine Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of 2-Year-Old Girl

A Maine man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl on Saturday.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, of Wells, is accused of shooting three people shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Wells. Two males were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive, police said, but a 2-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries. She has been identified as Octavia Huber Young of Wells.

Police have not named the other two victims or said what Octavia's relationship to Andrew was.

Andrew Huber Young is being held without bail at York County Jail pending his arraignment. Police said he is expected to face additional charges as the investigation proceeds.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted in the coming days.

Parts of Crediford Road were blocked off Saturday as a result of the investigation, but police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the general public.

Saturday's shooting happened in what many consider a very safe neighborhood.

Allison McGarrigle said she has lived on the street for about two and a half years and was shocked to hear about the shooting.

“Everyone is really friendly, people are always walking their dogs and…it’s very quaint," she said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting along with the Wells Police Department.