Man Accused of Hiding in Woman's Attic, Secretly Filming Her After Meeting on OnlyFans

A Pennsylvania man is accused of breaking into a New Hampshire woman's home and hiding out in her attic after they met through her OnlyFans account, according to police.

Mauricio Damian Guerrero, 20, from Bensalem, was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary, according to the Somersworth Police Department.

Authorities said Guerrero allegedly broke into the woman's Somersworth home early in the morning on Feb. 9. The woman and her mother called police after the woman said she woke up and saw someone standing in the hallway, an affidavit states.

Officers searching the home went into the attic and heard heavy footsteps on the roof. Guerrero was located on the roof, brought inside, and detained, police said.

