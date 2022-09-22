Indiana

Man Convicted of Shooting 2 Indiana Judges in Street Dispute Outside White Castle

A jury convicted Brandon Kaiser of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related charges and carrying a handgun without a license.

FILE - A White Castle fast food hamburger restaurant.
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A man who shot and wounded two southern Indiana judges outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 was convicted Wednesday on seven of eight felonies and one misdemeanor after a three-day trial.

A jury convicted Brandon Kaiser of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related charges and carrying a handgun without a license. He was acquitted on one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

David Margerum, Kaiser’s attorney, told WRTV-TV that Kaiser was taken into custody after the verdict. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21.

Clark County Circuit judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams were shot during the early morning hours of May 1, 2019 in the parking lot of a downtown White Castle restaurant. Another judge, Sabrina Bell of Crawford County, was with Jacobs and Adams at the time.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

