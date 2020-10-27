Massachusetts, 2 Other States Added to Conn.'s COVID-19 Travel Advisory; Rhode Island Removed From List

Connecticut has released the newest edition of the COVID-19 travel advisory list of the states and territories considered hot spots for coronavirus.

Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania were added to the list Tuesday, and no locations were removed, bringing the total number of hotspots on the list to 42.

Massachusetts now meets the criteria for the travel advisory. It was not added to New York's quarantine list, but was added to Connecticut's and New Jersey's.

Rhode Island is no longer on the travel advisory list and appears to have been removed, according to the state's website.

Last week, just one day after announcing plans to change the COVID-19 travel advisory criteria, Gov. Ned Lamont reversed that decision, saying instead that he has reached an agreement with New York and New Jersey to keep travel open between all three states.

The state of Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday is 4.1 percent. It's the highest since early june, the governor said.

A state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10 percent positivity rate meets the standards for being on Connecticut's travel advisory list. Lamont said last Tuesday that he spoke with Gov. Cuomo in New York and Gov. Murphy in New Jersey and came to an agreement that will treat all three states as a region and allow people to travel between the states regardless of the metrics. However, the governor is also urging everyone to limit non-essential travel and stay close to home.

“What we decided to do was, for our three states – we’re almost like we’re one region -- so there’s going to be no travel advisory for as regards travel among our three states and that said, urge everybody to stay close to home as best you can," Lamont said.

Lamont previously said he also planned to reach out to Massachusetts and Rhode Island to discuss the possibilities between those states.

One day before, Lamont had said the state was considering changes to the travel advisory metrics.

The governor has announced changes in the criteria to add states to the COVID-19 travel advisory. Hotspots will now be defined as having 10 cases per 100K people, and a 5% positivity rate.

Conn. Travel Advisory List as of 10/27/20

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Pennsylvania Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

Connecticut residents who are returning from one of these places after spending at least 24 hours there or people traveling to Connecticut from one of them will have to quarantine, with some exceptions, or submit a negative COVID-19 test.

There have been 45 fines given out to people not following out-of-state travel requirements, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe. Someone who travels out-of-state has to fill out a travel form, show a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions