Master Chef Award-Winning Pizza Recipe

FIRST, THE DOUGH
"Mom's 35 Minute Pizza Dough"
Basic Pizza Dough (makes 4 – 5, 10” pizzas)
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour (I like King Arthur’s)
- 1 Tbs rapid-rise dry active yeast
- 1 tsp salt (table salt is fine or a fine salt dissolves faster)
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 1/4 cup hot water, (imagine the temperature of hot tea)
- 1/2 cup good olive oil
PREPARATION
- Gently blend all dry ingredients together in mixing bowl of Kitchen Aide using the dough hook attachment.
- In a 2 cup liquid measuring cup, combine 1 1/4 cup hot water with 1/2 cup olive oil.
- With the mixer on low, slowly pour the water/oil mixture down the side of the mixing bowl.
- Blend until dough comes away from the sides of the bowl and begins to form a ball. Add oil, not water, if more liquid is needed. I like to let the hook help me knead for approx. 5 minutes.
- Take a ball of dough and knead a few times by hand on the counter surface and then re-shape it into a ball.
- Put some oil in the mixing bowl and put the ball of dough in the bowl. Turn the dough a few times and flip it over so that the whole thing is completely covered with oil.
- Cover the bowl with a cotton towel and let rise in a warm location for approx. 30 minutes while preparing your toppings.
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees F
- Drizzle olive oil down on a clean, smooth counter surface and roll the dough out as thin as possible (think 1/8″ish)
- Pre-bake for about 5 minutes, flipping once and puncturing air pockets that get out of control- unless you want pocket bread.
- Add toppings (remember: less is better than more for a thin crispy crust)
- Final bake-off should take less than 5 minutes
- This recipe can also be successfully divided in half!
WHITE CLAM TOPPINGS:
Makes 1x 10″ pizza
- 2-3 dozen littleneck clams, raw, shucked
- 3 Tbs EVOO
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 2 Tbs equal parts fresh oregano, thyme, parsley minced
- 2 Tbs Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
- Juice from 1/2 lemon, 2 Tbs EVOO for garnish
PREPARATION
- Prepare "Mom's 35 Minute Pizza Dough"
- Preheat oven and pizza stone to 500F
- Shuck clams, rinse shell thoroughly before you open. Reserve clam meat and juice in a bowl. Use kitchen shears to coarsely chop meat. I like pieces to be about the size of a nickel.
- Combine olive oil, garlic, and lemon zest in a small pot. Bring to a soft simmer and immediately shut off and remove from heat.
- Flash bake 10″ dough for 3-4 minutes, and flip once for the remaining minute.
- Baste flash-baked dough with garlic and lemon zest-infused olive oil
- Generously top with juicy chopped clam meat (you will have a lot of juice left over, save for another recipe)
- Sprinkle with oregano and Parmigiano
- Bake approx 2-3 minutes, until the cheese has slightly melted and edges begin to softly brown. Do not over-cook as clams will become dry and chewy.
- Pull from the oven, garnish with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and drizzle lightly with EVOO.
- Slice and serve. Enjoy!