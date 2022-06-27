recipes

Master Chef Award-Winning Pizza Recipe

FIRST,  THE DOUGH

"Mom's 35 Minute Pizza Dough"

Basic Pizza Dough (makes 4 – 5, 10” pizzas)

INGREDIENTS

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • 4 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour (I like King Arthur’s)
  • 1 Tbs rapid-rise dry active yeast
  • 1 tsp salt (table salt is fine or a fine salt dissolves faster)
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • 1 1/4 cup hot water, (imagine the temperature of hot tea)
  • 1/2 cup good olive oil

PREPARATION

  • Gently blend all dry ingredients together in mixing bowl of Kitchen Aide using the dough hook attachment.
  • In a 2 cup liquid measuring cup, combine 1 1/4 cup hot water with 1/2 cup olive oil.
  • With the mixer on low, slowly pour the water/oil mixture down the side of the mixing bowl.
  • Blend until dough comes away from the sides of the bowl and begins to form a ball.  Add oil, not water, if more liquid is needed.  I like to let the hook help me knead for approx. 5 minutes.
  • Take a ball of dough and knead a few times by hand on the counter surface and then re-shape it into a ball.
  • Put some oil in the mixing bowl and put the ball of dough in the bowl.  Turn the dough a few times and flip it over so that the whole thing is completely covered with oil.
  • Cover the bowl with a cotton towel and let rise in a warm location for approx. 30 minutes while preparing your toppings.
  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F
  • Drizzle olive oil down on a clean, smooth counter surface and roll the dough out as thin as possible (think 1/8″ish)
  • Pre-bake for about 5 minutes, flipping once and puncturing air pockets that get out of control- unless you want pocket bread.
  • Add toppings (remember: less is better than more for a thin crispy crust)
  • Final bake-off should take less than 5 minutes
  • This recipe can also be successfully divided in half!

More recipes

seafood recipes 40 mins ago

Anna Rossi's Beet-Cured Atlantic Salmon

Chefs Pantry Jun 14

Anna's Chicken Salad Two Ways

WHITE CLAM TOPPINGS:

Makes 1x 10″ pizza

  • 2-3 dozen littleneck clams, raw, shucked
  • 3 Tbs EVOO
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • 2 Tbs equal parts fresh oregano, thyme, parsley minced
  • 2 Tbs Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon, 2 Tbs EVOO for garnish

PREPARATION

  • Prepare "Mom's 35 Minute Pizza Dough"
  • Preheat oven and pizza stone to 500F
  • Shuck clams, rinse shell thoroughly before you open.  Reserve clam meat and juice in a bowl.  Use kitchen shears to coarsely chop meat.  I like pieces to be about the size of a nickel.
  • Combine olive oil, garlic, and lemon zest in a small pot.  Bring to a soft simmer and immediately shut off and remove from heat.
  • Flash bake 10″ dough for 3-4 minutes, and flip once for the remaining minute.
  • Baste flash-baked dough with garlic and lemon zest-infused olive oil
  • Generously top with juicy chopped clam meat (you will have a lot of juice left over, save for another recipe)
  • Sprinkle with oregano and Parmigiano
  • Bake approx 2-3 minutes, until the cheese has slightly melted and edges begin to softly brown.  Do not over-cook as clams will become dry and chewy.
  • Pull from the oven, garnish with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and drizzle lightly with EVOO.
  • Slice and serve. Enjoy!

This article tagged under:

recipespizza recipe
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us