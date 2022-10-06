McDonald's

McDonald's Confirms Return of Iconic Halloween Pails After Ghosting Fans

The world's largest hamburger chain revealed the collectible buckets will be available starting Oct. 18 and will continue until Halloween, while supplies lasts

After weeks of ghosting fans, McDonald's finally confirmed it will bring back its popular Happy Meal treat known as Halloween Pails for the spooky season.

The world's largest hamburger chain revealed the collectible buckets will be available nationwide starting Oct. 18 and will continue until the haunted holiday or while supplies lasts.

The Halloween trio known as McBoo, MbPunk'n and McGoblin was first introduced in 1986 and continued for roughly 30 years before the tradition was buried.

Despite whispers in the lead-up to October, McDonald's has avoided confirming the buckets' resurrection -- until now.

The Chicago-based chain also announced it is "serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse your Halloween Pail after you’ve enjoyed the delicious eats inside," revealing that fans have used them to pot plants or to accessorize.

It marks the second Happy Meal announcement in recent weeks for McDonald's.

Last week, the chain started serving Happy Meals for adults.

