Missing Texas Boy, 7, Found Dead Inside Family's Washing Machine

A criminal investigation is underway after a young boy's body was found inside his family's washing machine early Thursday

A 7-year-old boy reported missing in the Houston area was found deceased inside the family's washing machine on Thursday morning.

KPRC-TV in Houston reported constables responded to a call about a missing boy in Spring at about 5:20 a.m. and that after arriving at the family's home learned from his parents that they noticed he was missing at about 4 a.m.

Authorities searched the home and about two hours later discovered the child's body inside a top-loader washer in the garage.

According to KPRC, officials did not reveal any details about how the child may have ended up in the washer, if the lid was closed or if there was water in the drum.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told KPRC that the boy's parents were detained and are being questioned.

A criminal investigation into the boy's death is ongoing, according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

