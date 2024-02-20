NASA seeks volunteers for yearlong Mars simulator mission

NASA is looking for four people to spend a year living in a simulated version of Mars, the administration announced Tuesday.

The mission, set to kickoff spring 2025, aims to shape the agency’s plans for human exploration of the Red Planet and will be the second part of mission CHAPEA, the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog.

The four person volunteer crew will live and work inside a 1,700-square-foot 3D-printed habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The habitat, which is called the Mars Dune Alpha, simulates similar challenges that a mission on Mars would present, including resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays and varying environmental stressors.

The crew will be tasked with robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise, crop growth and simulated spacewalks.

Applicants should be U.S. citizens or permanent residents between the ages of 30 and 55, proficient in English and a non-smoker. In addition to the basic requirements, NASA said applicants must have a master’s degree in a STEM field with at least two years of professional experience and one thousand hours piloting an aircraft.

Candidates who have either completed two years of work toward a doctoral program in STEM, have completed a medical degree, or have done a test pilot program will also be considered.

“Applicants should have a strong desire for unique, rewarding adventures and interest in contributing to NASA’s work to prepare for the first human journey to Mars,” the Tuesday release said.

The deadline to apply is April 2 and compensation for participating in the mission is available, but no additional details on pay were laid out.