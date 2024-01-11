San Diego

Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay, all crew members survive

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A U.S. Navy helicopter carrying six crew members crashed into the San Diego Bay on Thursday night, according to the agency.

A MH-60R helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron 41 went down around 6:40 p.m. during routine training, according to U.S. Navy Commander Beth Teach.

Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was nearby and all six crew members survived, thanks also in part to the assistance of Federal Fire, Commander Teach said.

All crew member were promptly moved ashore and are undergoing medical evaluation.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

HSM-41 is a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) that trains the Navy's newest Naval Aviators and Naval Aircrewmen to fly and fight the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, which is the Navy's most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform, according to Commander Teach.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back on this page as NBC 7 will update this story with more information as it arrives into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

San Diego
