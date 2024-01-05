bayside marketplace

‘No aliens, UFOs, or ETs': Miami police clear up social media speculation after viral brawl

Conspiracy theories ranged from airport shutdowns to — the most popular hunch — alien invasions.

By Gabi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A now-viral video shows the heavy police presence at Miami's Bayside Marketplace on New Year's Day.

Police confirmed they were responding to a large fight that broke out among a group of teenagers, which resulted in multiple arrests on Monday.

However, some users have taken to social media to share theories about whether something more was going on to spark such a large fleet of officers.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Conspiracy theories ranged from airport shutdowns to — the most popular hunch — alien invasions.

After days of social media buzz, the City of Miami Police Department set the record straight on Friday, telling NBC6 that, "Nothing is being withheld from the public."

Police reiterated that the heavy presence was, as previously reported, caused by the brawl that broke out among a group of juveniles.

U.S. & World

Gaza 55 seconds ago

Desperate families in Gaza cling to a routine for survival

recall alert 28 mins ago

Lead-tainted applesauce pouches also contained another possible toxic substance, FDA says

According to an arrest report, the teens were also lighting loud fireworks, which caused panic among patrons in the mall. The chaos also disrupted and damaged local businesses.

To put rumors to rest, Miami police also added that there were quote, "No aliens, UFOs, or ET's. No airports were closed. No power outages."

This article tagged under:

bayside marketplace
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us