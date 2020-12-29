Tamir Rice

No Federal Charges for Officers in 2014 Fatal Shooting of Tamir Rice, DOJ Says

Video from the shooting of the 12-year-old in Cleveland was too poor for prosecutors to conclusively establish what happened, the Justice Department announced

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it would not bring federal criminal charges against two Cleveland police officers in the 2014 killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, saying video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for prosecutors to conclusively establish what had happened, NBC News reports.

In closing the case, the department brought to an end a long-running investigation into a high-profile shooting that helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement and that became part of the national dialogue about police use of force against minorities, including children.

The decision, revealed in a lengthy statement, does not condone the officers' actions but rather says the cumulative evidence was not enough to support a federal criminal civil rights prosecution.

