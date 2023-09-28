Officials search for online knife shopping history of Idaho student slayings suspect

Investigators have issued search warrants to create a fuller picture of suspect Brian Kohberger's online footprint, including “click activity pertaining to knives,” in the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students last year.

Kohberger, 28, was indicted in May on four counts of murder and other charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves, who were found dead in a home off-campus on Nov. 13.

Moscow, Idaho, authorities issued search warrants for Amazon, Apple, PayPal, Venmo and Youtube activity. The recently released filings were dated Sept. 8 in the Second Judicial District of Idaho State Court.

A search warrant obtained on May 8 and returned July 5 sought the history of a redacted Amazon account from the time periods March 20 - 30, 2022 and Nov. 1 - Dec. 6, 2022.

The autopsy showed the that the four victims were likely attacked with a large knife and died from multiple stab wounds. Officials have previously said male DNA was discovered on a knife sheath, found under Mogen's body, was used to link Kohberger to the crime scene.

The murder weapon in the slayings has not been found.

