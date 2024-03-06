Oscar Mayer is launching a plant-based hot dog

An iconic American sausage maker is about to offer a meat-free option.

Oscar Mayer announced Wednesday the launch of plant-based NotHotDogs and NotSausages.

It's a joint venture between Oscar Mayer parent Kraft Heinz and TheNotCompany, a Chile-based food-tech company backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The venture is called The Kraft Heinz Not Company, stylized as TheKraftHeinzNotCo.

"Oscar Mayer NotHotDogs and NotSausages offer the savory and smoky experience that brand fans have known and loved for more than 140 years," the brand said in a release.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An analysis cited by Kraft forecasts the meat-alternative market to more than double by 2030. However, many meatless hot dogs and dinner sausages currently on offer have failed to capture consumers due to flavor and texture concerns, Kraft said.

“We know people are hungry for plant-based meat options from brands they know and trust,” said Lucho Lopez-May, CEO of The Kraft Heinz Not Company, in a release. “In launching the joint venture’s first product in the plant-based meat category, we saw an opportunity to satisfy these consumer cravings, leveraging NotCo’s revolutionary AI technology and the power, equity, and legacy of the Oscar Mayer brand.”

In addition to a traditional hot dog, flavors on offer from the new lineup include Bratwurst and Italian sausage. The new products may contain less saturated fat and cholesterol than a traditional Oscar Mayer beef product, but may contain more sodium, as well as more protein.

In a follow-up statement to NBC News, the company said ingredients included in the new product lineup include bamboo fiber, mushroom, pea protein and acerola cherry, also known as Barbados cherry or West Indian cherry.

Kraft Heinz and Not Co have already launched plant-based cheese slices, mayo, and mac & cheese products.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: