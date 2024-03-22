Starbucks

Over 440,000 Starbucks holiday mugs recalled for burn and cut hazards

Nestlé USA is recalling the Starbucks-branded metallic mugs, sold in gifts sets in 2023, after 10 reported injuries from the mugs overheating and breaking.

By Katherine Itoh | NBC News

Starbucks' Metallic Mugs
Nestlé USA is recalling more than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs after customers reported burns and cuts after using the product.

The metallic coated ceramic mugs with the Starbucks logo were included in four gift sets sold during the 2023 holiday season, according to the recall notice posted Thursday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 12 incidents of the mugs overheating or breaking after being microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid.

The resulting 10 injuries included nine severe burns and blisters on fingers or hands and one cut on the consumers’ finger. One injury required medical attention.

The mugs were sold online and in-store nationwide at Target, Walmart and Nexcom, a military retail outlet, from November 2023 through January 2024.

Prices ranged from $10 to $20 with the mugs coming in 11 or 16 ounce sizes depending on the gift sets, which are the Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs, according to the CPSC. They can return the mugs at the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund.

"The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," Nestlé said in a statement Thursday.

The recall does not involve any other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products, according to the company.

