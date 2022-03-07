Parents Charged After Baby Found Choking on Fentanyl in Maine

A Maine couple is facing child endangerment charges after their baby was found choking on fentanyl last week.

News Center Maine said the Oxford County Sheriff's Office received a call on Thursday for a baby choking at an apartment on Mason Street in Bethel.

Authorities said when they arrived, the baby's parents told them the child had been exposed to fentanyl, possibly from a straw that was on a bed they share.

The sheriff's department said they administered Narcan to the baby before transporting him to an area hospital.

The child is expected to be OK and is now in the custody of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The baby's parents -- 27-year-old Echo Dunn and 38-year-old Robert Pilgram -- were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.