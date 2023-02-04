Homicide Investigation Closes Part of Route 7 North, I-95 North and South in Norwalk, Conn.

A homicide investigation has closed Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Saturday.

Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m.

When state police arrived, they said they found a man in the driver's seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, the man has been identified as 35-year-old John Gavilanes, of Norwalk.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators said it was later determined the incident was not a crash, but instead was a homicide.

The Western District Major Crime Squad responded to assume the investigation and the New Haven State's Attorney was notified of the incident.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident. there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Route 7 north to exit 2 and the I-95 north and the I-95 south entrance ramps to Route 7 north are closed for the investigation. There is no word on when the area will reopen.