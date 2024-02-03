Police looking for man who accosted teenager in Cranston

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to grab a teenager in Cranston, Rhode Island on Friday.

Authorities say the girl was approached by a man at around 7:48 a.m. while walking on Gansett Avenue.

The man said something in Spanish before grabbing the teenage girl by the arm, according to WJAR.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When the high schooler resisted and sought a crossing guard for help, the suspect fled.

The man was described as 5’6” to 5’7” with a medium complexion while wearing a tan jacket, blue sweatpants with white stripes and black sneakers.

If you have information about the suspect you are urged to call Cranston Police at 401-942-2211.