Possible Virus Outbreak at NH Church Investigated

Officials investigating possible outbreak associated with a Sept. 19-28 prayer session

By Katherine Underwood

New Hampshire Coronavirus Graphic

Seven people connected to a Nashua church have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and health officials are asking anyone who attended a multi-day prayer session and other events to get tested.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it is investigating a potential outbreak associated with events hosted by Gate City Church, including a Sept. 19-28 prayer session.

Health officials said anyone who attended events associated with the church since Sept. 19 should seek testing. No one answered the phone at the church early Wednesday evening, but according to a notice on the church’s website, services will be online for the next few weeks.

“We have had a few of our members test positive for COVID-19 and while we do not operate in fear, we want to take every step necessary to mitigate your exposure and to be safe. Please know that these are not large numbers and understand that these are not Gate City Church Staff,” the website says.

