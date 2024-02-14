Originally appeared on E! Online

Former activist Nkechi Diallo has lost her teaching job over her "intimate" side hustle.

Diallo—who made headlines as Rachel Dolezal in 2015, when she was exposed as a white woman pretending to be Black while serving as a NAACP chapter president—is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Ariz., following the discovery of her OnlyFans account.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon," the school district said in a statement to E! News on Feb. 14. "Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy."

On OnlyFans, a site known for its adults-only content, Diallo noted that her page would be "where I post creative content and give fans a more intimate look into my life."

Her posts included nude and explicit images, including an explicit Christmas photo collection for a "Very Merry season filled with fantasies and pleasure." Last month, Diallo shared a post for fans to "watch me strip out of this dress."

Prior to her firing, Diallo was a part-time after-school instructor and a contract substitute, according to the Catalina Foothills School District. She joined the school district in August 2023.

E! News has reached out to Diallo for comment but hasn't heard back.

Diallo previously faced scrutiny when it was revealed that she had been lying about her race. Her estranged parents came forward to share that she was born white and grew up near Troy, Mont., according to NBC News.

At the time, she was fired from the NAACP and lost her teaching post in the African studies department at Eastern Washington University.

Following the controversy, Diallo launched the Peripheries Podcast and released the book In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World in 2017, in which she "describes the path that led her from being a child of white evangelical parents to an NAACP chapter president and respected educator and activist who identifies as Black," per her book's synopsis on Amazon.

"She recounts the deep emotional bond she formed with her four adopted Black siblings," the description reads, "the sense of belonging she felt while living in Black communities in Jackson, Mississippi, and Washington, DC, and the experiences that have shaped her along the way."