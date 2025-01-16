Sun coach Rachid Meziane's message for fans: ‘I will make you all proud'

The Connecticut Sun are still searching for their first WNBA title, and they're hoping that new head coach Rachid Meziane will be the person to lead them to that goal.

The Sun announced the hiring of Meziane on Dec. 4, 2024, but he was formally introduced during a press conference at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday. He replaces Stephanie White, who parted ways with the Sun after last season.

Meziane, who has coached in France for more than a decade and also serves as the Belgian women's national team coach, is excited for the opportunity to take his talents to the WNBA.

“The W has the best players and the best teams in the world,” Meziane said. "This is one opportunity I couldn’t pass up."

Meziane arrives in Connecticut after having coached ESB Villeneuve-d’Ascq in France over the last five years. He helped lead ESB Villeneuve-d’Ascq to a championship in France's top league last season.

The Sun have finished with 25 or more wins in each of the last four seasons, including a 28-12 record in the 2023-24 campaign. But they were unable to make it back to the WNBA Finals after losing to the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals.

"Our goal, first, is to build a competitive team and to fight hard every single game," Meziane said. "Putting ourselves in position to win a championship is our ultimate goal."

What can we expect from the Sun under Meziane's leadership?

"My philosophy is built on three key pillars," Meziane said. "Hard work, because I don't believe in only relying on talent. Discipline, and understanding what we are doing and how we carry ourselves. And communication -- how we talk to each other and how we learn from others."

It's unknown what the Sun's roster will look like this season. The team's three-best players -- Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones -- are all free agents. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Jan. 21, but no deals can be signed until Feb. 1.

Despite the roster uncertainty, Meziane's wealth of experience, basketball knowledge and strong work ethic should be a huge boost to the Sun as they prepare for the 2025 season opener on May 18 versus the Washington Mystics.

"I will give my heart to this franchise, to this city, to all the fans here," Meziane said. "Trust me when I say I will never give up. I will make you all proud."