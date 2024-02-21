toys

Rare gold Lego piece found at Pennsylvania Goodwill store goes up for auction

Bidding on the piece has exceeded $11,000

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

You never know when you're going to strike gold at Goodwill.

In the case of a Goodwill store near State College, Pa., it came in the form of a gold Lego piece.

A 14-karat Bionicle Golden Kanohi Hau Lego Mask was donated to the store with a mix of random jewelry. The mask dates back to the early 2000s and is believed to be one of 30 in existence.

The piece has since been put up for auction through Goodwill. While it stands at just 1 inch tall, it's worth thousands of dollars. As of Wednesday afternoon, bidding reached $11,003. Goodwill said the item was previously bid up to $33,000 earlier this month but was unpaid for and automatically relisted.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We didn’t know what we had when we found it,” Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania spokesperson Jessica Illuzzi told WTAJ. "It came in a box full of random jewelry from the State College store. So it had already been processed through donations there.”

Bidding closes Wednesday night. All proceeds go back to Goodwill.

This article tagged under:

toys
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us