Man found dead at Conn. park was shot: police

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a park on the Manchester-East Hartford town line on Sunday night and investigators believe the man had been shot.

East Hartford police officers found a man in Wickham Park behind 1211 Tolland Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said the man was killed by suspected gunfire. His identity has not been released.

Manchester police said they are assisting East Hartford police with the investigation. It is active and ongoing.

There is no danger to the community.