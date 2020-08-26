Silver Alert Issued for Bangor Man

A Silver Alert has been issued in Bangor, Maine for a 69-year-old man who is said to have dementia.

Bangor police said Jason Anderson was last seen Wednesday between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Fieldstone Road. He is believed to be on foot.

Anderson is described as being a white male, 5 foot 8 inches and having blue eyes, gray hair and a goatee.

Police said Anderson has dementia and other health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.