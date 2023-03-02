Florida

Spirit Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Battery Catches Fire in Overhead Bin

Several people from the flight were taken to the hospital after feeling ill.

By The Associated Press

A Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando was diverted to an airport in Jacksonville, Florida, after a battery from a passenger's item caught fire in an overhead bin, airline officials said.

Flight 259 landed safely Wednesday afternoon and taxied to the terminal, the Florida-based airline said in a statement. Several people from the flight were taken to the hospital after feeling ill.

“There was a retired fireman that jumped up and the flight crew came in and they tried putting water on it and another guy went and got a bucket because I think the fireman reached in and grabbed it and they got it put out, but it took about 20 minutes,” passenger Kerri Arakawa told NBC affiliate First Coast News.

Smoke filled the cabin after the fire broke out in an overhead cabin.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue officials said one person was taken to the hospital initially, but more people started feeling ill as time passed.

Fire Captain Eric Proswimmer told NBC News at least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including passengers and crew members. All were in non-life-threatening condition.

“We thank our crew and guests for their quick actions to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, and we thank first responders for meeting the aircraft,” the airline said.

The airline provided refunds and vouchers to passengers, and arranged for ground transportation to Orlando.

