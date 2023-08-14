Maine

Sunday's wild weather caused a 14-vehicle pileup on a major Maine highway

No serious injuries were reported, but five vehicles had to be towed from the scene

By Marc Fortier

Sunday's heavy rains caused a massive, 14-vehicle pileup on Interstate 295 in Freeport, Maine, according to state police.

State police and the Freeport police and fire departments were called to I-295 north in Freeport shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of a crash involving eight vehicles. When police arrived at the scene, they said they found a total of five separate crashes involving at least 14 vehicles.

The crashes were strewn across a half-mile of the highway, mostly on the median side.

Heavy downpours, along with heavy traffic, are believed to have been factors in the crashes, police said.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crashes, but one person was taken to Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick for treatment of minor injuries, state police said. At least five vehicles, including a small boat and trailer, had to be towed from the scene.

It took authorities a little over an hour to clear the scene and reopen both lanes of the highway.

Weather is also believed to be the cause of a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Lewiston on Sunday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported in that collision.

