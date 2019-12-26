Teen Wanted for Questioning Over College Student Fatal Stabbing ‘Located’: NYPD

What to Know Tessa Majors was a freshman at Barnard College when she was stabbed in Morningside Park in what police say was a robbery

The 18-year-old fought off her attackers as best she could, biting one of them on the finger

One teen has been charged and police have been trying to identify all the people allegedly involved in the attack

The teenager wanted for questioning in the Manhattan park murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors has been located, authorities said in a tweet Thursday.

A photo tweeted out by police with the announcement matches an image of a 14-year-old boy authorities had released earlier in the investigation in their quest to question him. It wasn't clear if the teen was in custody or where he had been located. Police have not released his name, but said they have been looking to speak with him since Majors was stabbed to death.

Investigators have said they believe three teens stabbed Majors to death during an attempted robbery in Morningside Park last week. A 13-year-old is already in custody and facing charges in the murder. Another 14-year-old was questioned and released as police tried to find additional evidence. A manhunt had been underway for the third teen.

Majors was in the park just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 when, according to the NYPD, she was a victim of a "robbery gone wrong."

A law enforcement source said a witness saw a group of people running from where the attack happened and a 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder.

In a hearing for the 13-year-old, police described how the group of teenagers put Majors in a chokehold and removed items from her pockets. The college freshman was able to fight back, biting one of her attackers on the finger, police said.

The teen that had been charged said he watched his friend slash Majors with a knife, according to a detective's testimony.

Detectives say the charged teen watched as Majors was stabbed at the base of the steps, feathers coming out of her jacket as she struggled to fight back. She was stabbed multiple times and managed to stagger out of the park to find a security guard for help. Majors died at a hospital.

In a statement earlier this month, Majors' family said they want to know "what exactly happened to Tess and who committed her murder. We believe, for the immediate safety of the community and the surrounding schools, that should be everyone’s top priority and we are grateful to the men and women of the NYPD for all of their efforts."

Police immediately stepped up security in the park area after Majors died. Crime statistics show more robberies were reported in Morningside Park this year than in any other park in the city.