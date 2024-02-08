Uber Eats Super Bowl ad criticized for including a peanut allergy joke

Not everyone thought Uber Eats' 2024 Super Bowl commercial was funny.

The one-minute spot, which debuted exclusively on TODAY and will air during the 2024 Super Bowl, stars big names like Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Usher, Jelly Roll plus David and Victoria Beckham.

Jennifer Aniston reminds someone that they can order anything on Uber Eats, not just food, prompting the "Friends" star to say: “In order to remember something, you've got to forget something else.” That phrase sparks a wave of forgetfulness. David and Victoria Beckham forget Victoria Beckham used to be Posh Spice, and Aniston forgets who David Schwimmer is.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It also features a man breaking out in hives with an eye swollen shut, having an allergic reaction to peanut butter as he says incredulously, "There's peanuts in peanut butter?"

During the scene, a tiny disclaimer is shown on the bottom of the screen in white letters that says, "Please please please don't forget there are peanuts in peanut butter."

People shared their displeasure with the joke in the comments on Instagram.

"You were SO close to having a great commercial. Why did you put in the peanut allergy part? It’s unnecessary to the plot and you are mocking a life-threatening medical condition to the largest television audience of the year. You are green-lighting food allergy bullying. It’s irresponsible and dangerous. Would you do this with another life-threatening disease? Your creative team could have done so much better. 33 million Americans have food allergies, and because of this, you’ll have that many fewer customers. Pick something more creative…maybe have Serena Williams show up to the US Open, forgetting her tennis racket. By the way, she’s allergic to peanuts," wrote user @detectiveharleyfadd.

"Food allergies are not funny. Food allergy families work hard every day to keep their families safe, especially from insensitive and unaware people. Being a food delivery company, I cannot understand how anyone in your company thought this would be appropriate , let alone funny. It’s a shame because the rest of it was a good ad," @nicole.dsz wrote.

"Y'all... Patrick Mahomes has a kid with a peanut allergy. Not a good look. 😵‍💫" @kelsiesonn added.

Sung Poblete, chief executive of the nonprofit Food Allergy Research & Education, released a statement urging those in the entertainment and sports industry to watch FARE's documentary to learn why food allergies are so devastating and called their use of humor "inappropriate."

"At FARE, we were surprised and disappointed to see that Uber Eats would use the disease of life-threatening food allergy as humor in its new Super Bowl commercial, 'Don’t Forget Uber Eats,'" Poblete, said. "The suffering of over 33 million Americans who live with life-threatening food allergy is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough."

NBC reached out to Uber Eats for comment but did not receive an immediate response.