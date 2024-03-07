United flight from SFO loses tire during takeoff, diverted to LAX

A tire fell out from a United Airlines aircraft shortly after a takeoff from San Francisco International Airport on its way to Japan.

The commercial airliner confirmed that United flight 35, a Boeing 777-200, lost one tire with 235 passengers, 10 flight attendants, 4 pilots onboard.

"The 777-200 has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts," a representative from the airliner said in a statement. "The aircraft is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires."

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the plane, which was diverted to LA after crews reported a landing gear issue, landed safely at LAX before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

San Francisco airport officials located the missing tire on the airport property.

No one was injured during the trip from SFO to LAX.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.